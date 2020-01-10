Police Seek Public’s Help in Finding Fugitive

By Big Island Now
January 10, 2020, 1:54 PM HST (Updated January 10, 2020, 1:54 PM)
×

Manuel Subica

Hawai‘i County Police seek the public’s help in locating a Kea‘au man wanted on multiple warrants.

Manuel Subica is described as 6 feet and 1 inches tall, 200 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair, mustache and beard. He is known to frequent the Kea‘au and Hilo areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency number 808-935-3311 or CrimeStoppers at 808-961-8300 where anonymous tips can be given.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments