Pāhoa Residence Total Loss After Fire

The Hawai‘i Fire Department has declared a Pāhoa residence a total loss following a structure fire called in Thursday morning at approximately 9:25 a.m.

According to an HFD report, firefighters arrived on scene at around 9:50 a.m. to find the one-story building at 12-7003 Pu‘ulena Street empty, with two occupants in the vicinity. The owner(s) of the residence were not listed in the report.

By the time the department arrived, the structure was fully engulfed by flames. The total loss was reported at a value of $270,000. Red Cross assisted the occupants and the Hawai‘i Police Department was also present at the scene.

The source of the fire remains under investigation.