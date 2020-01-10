Macy’s at King’s Shops Closing its Doors

Macy’s at the King’s Shops of Waikoloa Village is one of nearly 30 stores closing its doors nationwide.

According to a report from the Business Insider, Macy’s officials announced in 2016 that it would close 100 stores after it reported “six consecutive years of declining sales.”

Since then, the company has been closing locations as their leases expire.

“A representative for the company did not comment on whether this recent wave of closures was included in the 2016 plan but said that Macy’s ‘regularly reviews’ its store portfolio and would update investors on its investor day on February 5,” according to the Business Insider.

The Macy’s in Kailua-Kona remains open for business.

Macy’s officials say regular, and non-seasonal employees who are laid off and unable to find a job at a nearby Macy’s store will be eligible for severance.