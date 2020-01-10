January 10, 2020 Weather Forecast

Flash Flood Watch issued January 10 at 3:41AM HST until January 11 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 76. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 65. West northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 76. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. West wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Windy, with a northeast wind 23 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Windy, with a northeast wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. East wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Kohala

Today: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 47. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 21 mph becoming southeast 7 to 12 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

South Big Island

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Puna

Today: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 75. North wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tonight: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 63. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Saturday: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 75. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.