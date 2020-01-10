January 10, 2020 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Head high ENE medium period swell with occasional 1-3′ overhead high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high NNE medium period swell.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW less than 5mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW less than 5mph. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with S winds less than 5mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Head high E medium period swell.

Conditions: Choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE 10-15mph in the afternoon.