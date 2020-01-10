January 10, 2020 Surf Forecast

January 10, 2020 Surf ForecastJanuary 10, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated January 10, 2020, 4:00 AM)
North East
Surf: Head high ENE medium period swell with occasional 1-3′ overhead high sets.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
North West
Surf: Ankle to knee high NNE medium period swell.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW less than 5mph.
West
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW less than 5mph. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with S winds less than 5mph.
South East
Surf: Head high E medium period swell.
Conditions: Choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE 10-15mph in the afternoon.
