HPD Seeks Suspects in Mechanic Shop Theft

Police are seeking the public’s help as they investigate a rise in property crime cases over the past two months in Hilo.

Hawai‘i County Police report crimes have occurred on the 100 block of Makala Street. The most recent incident occurred on Jan. 10, when two unidentified suspects entered a mechanic shop and took a beige 2000 Toyota Sienna Van with license plate JFA-111, two floor jacks with silver handles and painted blue base, four 35-inch all terrain Nitto brand off-road tires and a battery tester.

Surveillance footage showed the suspects attempting to conceal their identities. Authorities are examining the video evidence in the hopes of identifying the responsible suspects.

In the meantime, police are asking the public for assistance in providing any information in the case and to be on the alert for suspects selling or attempting to trade any of the stolen items.

Anyone with information on the stolen property or anyone having information on the crimes is asked to call Officer Christian Schaber of the South Hilo Patrol Division at 808-935-3311, or anonymous callers may use CrimeStoppers by calling 808-961-8300 to provide information.