Brush Fire Scorches land by Historical Site

By Big Island Now
January 10, 2020, 8:38 AM HST (Updated January 10, 2020, 8:38 AM)
About 30 acres were burned in South Kohala after a car fire ignited the brush at the entrance of Pu’ukohola Heiau and Spencer Beach Park, Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 1:15 p.m., Hawai‘i County Fire Department received a report of a car/brush fire. When they arrived on scene, they found flames from a pickup truck had spread to the brush.

With northeast winds of about 25-35 mph, the roof of a restroom facility was affected by the fire. The sprinkler system also damaged the building. The visitor center building was also affected by water from sprinkler system.

The fire was brought under control with some smoldering stumps well within the burn area remaining. Approximately 25-30 acres burned. A crew from Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park was sent to monitor for any flare ups.

No injuries were reported.

