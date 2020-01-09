Max Capacity Reached at Hilo Transfer Station’s Solid Waste Service

The solid waste service at Hilo Transfer Station is closed due to the facility reaching maximum capacity allowed by the State Department of Health.

The Hilo White Goods and Scrap Metal Services will reopen once compliance is met. Excess materials are being removed today so normal operations can resume.

Residents are asked to hold on to their material until the site resumes accepting these commodities. The County is actively continuing its efforts to remove the materials on hand to allow for future acceptance.

Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division Office, at 808-961-8270 for further questions.