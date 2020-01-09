Kohala Public Schools Closed Due to Power Outage

By Tiffany DeMasters
January 9, 2020, 9:07 AM HST (Updated January 9, 2020, 10:11 AM)
Kohala schools are closed due to a power outage this morning.

Hawai‘i Department of Education put out a tweet indicating Kohala Elementary, Kohala Middle and Kohala High School would be closed.

At approximately 7 a.m., Hawai‘i Electric Light Company reported 2,096 of its customers in the area of Waimea Kohala Mountain Road to all North Kohala were out of power due to downed lines near Hawī and Kohala Mountain Road.

The decision to close the schools was made at 5:50 a.m. Lindsay Chambers, spokeswoman for the DOE, said the schools wouldn’t be able to serve the kids lunch.

“We also didn’t have an estimated time on when the power would go back on,” she said.

Power has been restored to customers from Mahukona along Akoni Pule Highway to Old Mill Stack and Hawī Roads as well as the Kapa‘au Road area. Crews continue to work on repairs to safely restore power to remaining customers.

Tiffany DeMasters
Tiffany DeMasters is a reporter for Big Island Now. Tiffany worked as the cops and courts reporter for West Hawaii Today from 2017 to 2019. She also contributed stories to Ke Ola Magazine and Honolulu Civil Beat. Tiffany is an award-winning journalist, receiving recognition from the Utah-Idaho-Spokane Associated Press and Society of Professional Journalists. Tiffany grew up on the Big Island and is passionate about telling the community’s stories.
