January 09, 2020 Weather Forecast

High Surf Warning issued January 09 at 3:43AM HST until January 11 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. North wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tonight: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 64. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Friday: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 76. Light and variable wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tonight: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 53. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Kohala

Today: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 30 to 34 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tonight: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 46. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Friday: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 69. Windy, with an east wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east northeast wind 28 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Windy, with an east northeast wind 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Puna

Today: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tonight: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 62. North northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Friday: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 75. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 34 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.