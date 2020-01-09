HPD Renews Search for Man Wanted for Escape

The Hawaiʻi Police Department continues to look for Joseph Augustino Narzisi, a 33-year-old male who is wanted on a warrant of arrest issued by the Department of Public Safety.

HPD renewed its request for the public’s help in locating Narzisi, who was last seen on Sunday Jan. 5 at about 11 a.m. when he intentionally left a facility in Kona and failed to return. He is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches and weighing 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He has tattoos covering both arms, chest, as well as a single tattoo in the center of his upper back.

Narzisi was in custody for several drug and firearm offenses at the time and failed to report to a work furlough.

If you know Narzisi’s whereabouts, please contact the department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.