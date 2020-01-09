Flash Flood Watch Issued Islandwide

By Tiffany DeMasters
January 9, 2020, 7:40 AM HST (Updated January 9, 2020, 7:56 AM)
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for all the entire island through Saturday.

Officials have closed North Kohala-Kinersley and Hawī Roads due to a downed utility line. Motorists can take a detour through Hawī Transfer Station Road.

As of 7 a.m., Hawaii Electric Light reported 2,096 of its customers were without power from Waimea Kohala Mountain Road to all of North Kohala. Crews responded to the scene.

Power has now been restored to most customers in the Maliu Ridge area. Repairs are ongoing.

A flash flood watch may produce strong winds with heavy rains. Officials advise that motorists not cross fast-flowing water in their vehicles.

Sand bags will be available for active flooding. For more information on sand bags, visit: https://arcg.is/1PjSq1

NWS also issued a high surf warning for east-facing shores from Upolu Point in North Kohala to South Point in Ka‘ū, through Saturday. Coconut Island and Spencer Beach Park are currently closed.

Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous. High tide will occur early morning and may cause significant wave run up. Residents are also advised to secure all property that may be affected by wave run up.

Road and beaches closures may occur without notice.

