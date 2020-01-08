Surveillance Footage Captures Persons of Interest in Fraud Case

Courtesy of Hawai'i County Police Department

Police seek the public’s help in identifying two persons of interest in a fraud investigation.

Hawai‘i County Police Department released video surveillance images, Wednesday, of a man and woman wanted for questioning for identity theft and fraudulent use of a credit card in Hilo. The investigation stems from the theft of a wallet from a vehicle in August 2019.

Anyone who may have information about their identity is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311 or to contact Officer Chester Franco of South Hilo Patrol at 808-961-2213 or email to [email protected]