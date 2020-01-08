Surveillance Footage Captures Persons of Interest in Fraud Case

By Big Island Now
January 8, 2020, 8:32 AM HST (Updated January 8, 2020, 8:32 AM)
×

  • Courtesy of Hawai'i County Police Department
  • Courtesy of Hawai'i County Police Department
  • Courtesy of Hawai'i County Police Department
    • SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT
    • Courtesy of Hawai'i County Police Department
    • Courtesy of Hawai'i County Police Department
    • Courtesy of Hawai'i County Police Department

Police seek the public’s help in identifying two persons of interest in a fraud investigation.

Hawai‘i County Police Department released video surveillance images, Wednesday, of a man and woman wanted for questioning for identity theft and fraudulent use of a credit card in Hilo. The investigation stems from the theft of a wallet from a vehicle in August 2019.

Anyone who may have information about their identity is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311 or to contact Officer Chester Franco of South Hilo Patrol at 808-961-2213 or email to [email protected]

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments