Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Puna Woman

Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Puna WomanJanuary 8, 2020, 1:33 PM HST (Updated January 8, 2020, 1:33 PM)
Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a Puna woman, who was reported missing.
Beth Maynard, 48, with a last known address in Keaʻau, was last seen Jan. 3 in the Ocean View area of Ka‘ū wearing a black dress and slippers.
She is described as being 5-feet-2-inches, 160 pounds having a medium build with brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone who may have information about Beth Maynard’s whereabouts is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311 or Officer Christopher Ross, of the Ka‘ū Patrol Division at 808-939-2520.