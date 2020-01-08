Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Puna Woman

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a Puna woman, who was reported missing.

Beth Maynard, 48, with a last known address in Keaʻau, was last seen Jan. 3 in the Ocean View area of Ka‘ū wearing a black dress and slippers.

SPONSORED VIDEO

She is described as being 5-feet-2-inches, 160 pounds having a medium build with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who may have information about Beth Maynard’s whereabouts is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311 or Officer Christopher Ross, of the Ka‘ū Patrol Division at 808-939-2520.