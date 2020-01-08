Opihi Picker Rescued From Rough Waters

An opihi picker suffered minor injuries after he was rescued from rough waters Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately 3:57 p.m., Hawai‘i County Fire Department received a call about a rescue at Ha’ena Beach, fronting Shipman Estates Property in Kea‘au. Upon arrival they learned a 32-year-old man picking opihi was hit by a large wave and swept out into the ocean.

Chopper 1 was first on scene and was able to locate the man in the high surf. A rescue swimmer entered the water from the aircraft and was able to retrieve the man. The rescuer and opihi picker were then retrieved utilizing a rescue net and safely brought to land.

The man suffered minor injuries and refused further medical treatment.

A high surf warning was in effect when the man was swept out to sea. Officials ask the public to be aware of weather and surf conditions for their own safety and for the safety of emergency personnel.