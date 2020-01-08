January 08, 2020 Weather Forecast

Flash Flood Watch issued January 08 at 3:36AM HST until January 11 at 7:00PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Today: Occasional showers. High near 77. North northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tonight: Frequent showers. Low around 65. North wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Thursday: Frequent showers. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 75. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers before 7am, then isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 7 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Very windy, with a northeast wind 30 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 29 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday: Frequent showers. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 73. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 30 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Frequent showers. High near 70. Very windy, with an east wind around 34 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tonight: Frequent showers. Low around 47. Very windy, with an east wind around 34 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Thursday: Frequent showers. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 69. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 30 to 34 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

South Big Island

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 30 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 29 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. The rain could be heavy at times. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east northeast wind 28 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: Frequent showers. High near 76. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tonight: Frequent showers. Low around 63. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Thursday: Frequent showers. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 74. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 34 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.