January 08, 2020 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Head high ENE wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to 1-3′ overhead high.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSE.

North West

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W less than 5mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high ENE wind swell in the morning builds to chest to head high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with NE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.