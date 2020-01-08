January 08, 2020 Surf Forecast

January 08, 2020 Surf ForecastJanuary 8, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated January 8, 2020, 4:00 AM)
North East
Surf: Head high ENE wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to 1-3′ overhead high.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSE.
North West
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.
West
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W less than 5mph.
South East
Surf: Chest to shoulder high ENE wind swell in the morning builds to chest to head high for the afternoon.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with NE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.
