January 08, 2020 Surf Forecast

By Big Island Now
January 8, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated January 8, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Photo: James Grenz

North East

Surf: Head high ENE wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to 1-3′ overhead high.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSE.

North West

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W less than 5mph.

South East

Surf: Chest to shoulder high ENE wind swell in the morning builds to chest to head high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with NE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

