Informational Hearings to Discuss Transfer Stations

The county invites the public to attend public informational hearings to discuss residential transfer stations islandwide.

The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Environmental Management’s Solid Waste Division will discuss the facilities’ operating days and the possibility of modifying the current schedule for transfer stations islandwide.

The meetings will start next week and will continue at different locations throughout the month of January. The meeting schedule is listed below for those interested in attending.

Jan. 14: Nā‘ālehu Clubhouse 95-5635 Māmalahoa Hwy 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Jan. 15: Yano Hall 82-6145 Māmalahoa Hwy 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Jan. 16: Aupuni Center Conference Rm. 101 Pauahi Street, Ste# 1 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Jan. 17: Waimea Community Center 65-1260 Kawaihae Road 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Jan. 21: Honokaʻa Gym 45-541 Lehua Street 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Jan. 22: Keaʻau Community Center 16-186 Pili Mua Street 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Jan. 23: Mountain View Gym 18-1345A Volcano Road 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Jan. 24: West Hawaiʻi Civic Center Community Hale 74-5044 Ane Keohokālole Hwy Building G 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Jan. 27: Pāhoa Neighborhood Center 15-3022 Kauhale Street 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Jan. 28: Kohala Intergenerational Ctr. 54-382 Kamehameha Park Rd 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Jan. 30: Laupāhoehoe Point Gym 36-1041 Laupāhoehoe Point Rd 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Visit www.hawaiizerowaste.org or call the Solid Waste Division Office at 808-961-8270 for further questions.