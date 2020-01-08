HTA Now Accepting Applications of Ho‘oilina Scholarship

Ten scholarships are now available to students across the state through the Hawai‘i Tourism Ho‘oilina Scholarship.

The scholarships are to the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa, Shidler College of Business, School of Travel Industry Management.

The scholarship will be awarded to eight Hawai‘i public school graduates who have demonstrated academic achievement, leadership skills and an expressed interest in pursuing a hospitality, tourism or culinary education and career, and up to two Hawai‘i community college graduates with an associate degree in hospitality, tourism or culinary studies.

The four-year scholarship (worth $48,000) for Hawai‘i public school graduates and two-year scholarship (worth $24,000) for community college graduates is made possible through tourism dollars from the Transient Accommodations Tax and in collaboration between the Hawaii Tourism Authority, Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association, and UH-Mānoa.

In addition to these scholarships, the UH-West O‘ahu will issue two four-year scholarships to public school graduates entering their first year of college and up to two scholarships to community college graduates for two years.

The deadline for students to apply is Feb. 15, 2020.

For more information on the 2020 Freshman Cohort Admissions, click here. For information on the 2020 Transfer Cohort Admissions, click here.