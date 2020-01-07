Waimea Town Meeting to Highlight Legislative Session

The Waimea Town Meeting, scheduled for Jan. 9 at the Waimea Middle School cafeteria, will focus on the upcoming Legislative session.

Rep. Mark Nakashima and Rep. David Tarnas will provide a brief overview of the coming session and biennium budget process and insights, and then constituents will have an opportunity ask questions about community priorities and concerns. Also, Hawai’i County Council members will share their 2020 Legislative priorities.

There will also be brief updates and invitations to the Saturday, Jan. 25 Open House for North Hawaii Community Hospital’s new Emergency Room and the Saturday, Feb. 1 Annual Waimea Cherry Blossom Heritage Festival.

Also a brief overview will be shared about Hawai’i State’s new Vote-By-Mail plans for the August Primary and November General Elections, and County Boards & Commissions vacancies, plus a public safety report by Community Policing Officer May Lee.

The spotlighted not-for-profit will be the now three-year-old weekly Community Meal @ St. James, which to date has served nearly 16,000 warm, from-scratch free dinners to “build community one meal at a time.” WCA attendees will be asked to contribute to help co-sponsor the dinner on Thursday, Feb. 13. Donations are tax deductible to the extent permitted by law.

The meeting will begin with an introduction of Waimea Community Association’s newly elected officers and directors.

The entire community is invited and there is no charge to participate in WCA Town Meetings, but membership is encouraged and dues for 2020 are suggested at $15/person and $25/family. WCA is a 501(c)3 so dues are tax deductible to the extent permitted by law.

As always, coffee will be provided by Starbucks and cookies by WCA Board members. For more information, email [email protected]. Also for more information, go to www.WaimeaTown.org, or www.Facebook.com/WaimeaCommunityAssociation.