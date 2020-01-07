Video: Waikoloa Winds Topple Trees

By Max Dible
January 7, 2020, 4:00 PM HST (Updated January 7, 2020, 3:50 PM)
Strong winds upwards of 40 mph, with gusts of more than 60 mph, toppled trees and caused other potential hazards across the Waikoloa area Tuesday afternoon.

Gusts downed a palm tree on a rental property in Waikoloa Village leased by Big Island resident Jenifer Dillow.

“My house is made of popsicle sticks, and I’m honestly questioning if today is the day we go down,” Dillow joked.

Reports from Waikoloa Beach Resort said branches had snapped off trees and were scattered across roadways. A post on the Puako General Facebook page indicated the wind had torn Kiawe and palm branches from trees.

As of 3 p.m., the Hawai‘i Fire Department had not received any calls about dangerous road conditions or any reports of power outages. However, Hawai‘i County Civil Defense has warned Big Islanders to drive with caution and avoid outdoor activities if possible, as high winds can potentially pose several hazards.

