‘Ōlelo to Offer More Neighbor Island Streaming of 2020 Legislative Session

‘Ōlelo Community Media will premiere its weekly “Live at the Legislature” show on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 8:30 a.m. on channel 49.

The live-stream of the weekly show will also be found at ‘ŌleloNet at www.olelo.org/49 and on the ‘Ōlelo Facebook page.

Viewers on Hawai‘i Island, Maui and Kaua‘i will be able to view ‘Ōlelo’s cablecast on community-access stations Nā Leo TV, Akakū and Hō‘ike, respectively. As a result, Hawai‘i residents will now have significantly increased access to coverage of 2020 legislative activities, a press release said.

The show will air on Tuesdays at 8:30 a.m. from the State Capitol until the Legislature adjourns for the year. “Live at the Legislature” will repeat each Wednesday at 7 p.m. A wrap-up show to analyze the 2020 session will be aired in mid-May.

“Live at the Legislature,” which first launched in January 2018, will focus on the issues, legislation and topics of importance that will emerge from the 2020 session. Each week, state Senators and representatives will provide a variety of perspectives on the issues from both sides of the aisle and each chamber.

“We are excited to work with ‘Ōlelo again this year to allow viewers to hear directly from their lawmakers about what we are working on in the Legislature,” said Senate Majority Leader J. Kalani English (District 7 – Hana, East and Upcountry Maui, Moloka‘i, Lana‘i, Kaho‘olawe). “I’m especially pleased that Live at the Legislature will be televised live on Akakū and the public access networks on every island this year. The Legislature represents all the residents of the State of Hawai‘i and they need to know what’s going on regardless of how far they live from the State Capitol.”

For convenient viewing at a later date, each “Live at the Legislature” show will be available at www.youtube.com/olelocm.

‘Ōlelo is committed to airing programs of community interest on its cable channels: 49, 53, 54 and 55, as well as in high-definition on 1049 and 1053 (Hawaiian Telcom).

For more information, visit www.olelo.org/live-at-the-legislature/.