National Weather Service Extends High Wind Warning

Kohala Coast beaches are closed due to an extended high wind warning as well as debris removal.

The National Weather Service has extended its high wind warning for North and South Kohala, Hāmākua, Hilo, Puna and Ka‘ū Districts has been extended through Wednesday.

A high wind warning means dangerous and severe sustained winds of at least 35 mph with gusts over 65 mph are expected.

Spencer Beach Park is closed till further notice. Hāpuna Beach State Park remains closed until debris is removed.

Secure outdoor items that may be affected or create a danger such as canopies, trash cans and outdoor furniture.

Be aware of fallen trees, down utility lines and debris on roadways. Consider postponing or cancelling outdoor activity.

A high surf advisory is also in effect for east facing shores from Upolu Point in North Kohala to South Point in Ka‘ū through Friday.