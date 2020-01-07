January 07, 2020 Weather Forecast

High Wind Warning issued January 07 at 3:26AM HST until January 08 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. West northwest wind around 10 mph becoming north in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Frequent showers, mainly after 7pm. Low around 64. North wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Frequent showers. High near 80. North wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming west southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Very windy, with a northeast wind around 34 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Very windy, with an east northeast wind around 31 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Very windy, with a northeast wind around 32 mph, with gusts as high as 46 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Strong and damaging winds, with an east wind around 45 mph, with gusts as high as 65 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Strong and damaging winds, with an east wind 43 to 46 mph, with gusts as high as 65 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Strong and damaging winds, with an east wind 43 to 46 mph, with gusts as high as 65 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Strong and damaging winds, with an east northeast wind 37 to 41 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 34 to 37 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Strong and damaging winds, with an east northeast wind 33 to 40 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Frequent showers. Low around 61. Breezy, with a north wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Frequent showers. High near 78. North northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 34 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers between 7pm and 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Very windy, with an east wind 28 to 33 mph decreasing to 16 to 21 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.