Construction Materials Taken From HDOT Project Site

Hawai‘i Department of Transportation reminds the public not to remove construction materials from state highway project sites.

A sign informing the public that milled asphalt being stockpiled on Volcano Road (Route 11) near Ikaika Street is state property and should not be taken was stolen. HDOT is issuing this news release to inform the public that the milled asphalt at this site is being used for future projects by HDOT and other government agencies.

Unauthorized removal of signs or construction material from the state’s right-of-way is illegal.