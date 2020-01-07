10 DUI Arrests Made in First Week of 2020

Ten DUI arrests were made in the first week of 2020.

Those arrests were made between Jan. 1, 2020, through Jan. 5, 2020, according to Hawaii County Police Department. Three of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. None of the drivers were under the age of 21.

There have been 16 major accidents so far this year compared with 19 during the same period last year, a decrease of 15.8 percent.

To date, there was one fatal crash, resulting in one fatality, compared with one fatal crash, resulting in one fatality for the same time last year.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Hawai‘i roads saw decreases in DUI arrests and major car crashes in 2019, according to numbers released by police Tuesday.

According to the 2019 stats, there were 1,085 DUI arrests compared with 1,095 in 2018, a decrease of 0.91%.

There were 233 drivers arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant who were involved in traffic accidents in 2019, compared with 163 in 2018, an increase of 42.9%.

There were 65 drivers arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant who were under the age of 21 in 2019, compared with 54 in 2018, an increase of 20.4%.

For the year 2019, there were 983 major accidents compared with 1,137 in 2018, a decrease of 13.5%.

In 2019 there were 25 fatal crashes on Hawaiʻi Island, resulting in 25 fatalities, compared with 30 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths) resulting in 32 fatalities recorded in 2018.

Impairment was a factor in 12 fatalities in 2019. Of those, four involved alcohol only, seven involved drugs only, and one involved both alcohol and drugs. (Totals may increase due to pending toxicology reports).

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.