Wind Advisory for Big Island

National Weather Service Honolulu

A wind advisory is in effect for for Ka‘u, the North and South Kohala Districts, interior areas of Hawai‘i Island and Big Island summits through 6 p.m. Tuesday.

A wind advisory means sustained winds of 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph are expected.

Due to the wind advisory, the following precautions are in effect: