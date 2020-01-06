Wind Advisory for Big Island

By Big Island Now
January 6, 2020, 8:05 AM HST (Updated January 6, 2020, 8:05 AM)
National Weather Service Honolulu

A wind advisory is in effect for for Ka‘u, the North and South Kohala Districts, interior areas of Hawai‘i Island and Big Island summits through 6 p.m. Tuesday.

A wind advisory means sustained winds of 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph are expected.

Due to the wind advisory, the following precautions are in effect:

  • Very windy conditions are expected.
  • Downed trees and power outages may occur.
  • Treat downed lines as live, stay clear, and notify authorities.
  • Secure outdoor items that may be effected.
