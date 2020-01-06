Responders Rescue 5 Off Puako Beach Drive

Firefighters from the South Kohala District rescued several distressed mariners Monday morning.

HFD received a report at 10:02 a.m. that a kayak and a paddleboard were in distress off Puako Beach Drive. High winds topping out at 30 mph created extreme ocean conditions that toppled the kayak.

Ocean safety personnel utilizing Ski-2 rescue equipment located the kayak with four people, one adult and three children, clinging to the watercraft as wind drove it further offshore, according to an HFD report. A paddleboarder was also assisted to shore, the report continued.

HFD reminds the public to check ocean conditions and be aware of dangers before entering the water. High wind and high surf are expected to continue throughout the week, making ocean activity more dangerous than usual.