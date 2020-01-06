Police Looking for Kona Furlough Inmate Who Failed to Report

Hawai‘i Police Department and State Sherrifs officials were notified Sunday that an extended furlough inmate in Kailua-Kona was missing.

Joseph Narzisi has been living in the Going Home Hawaii residential furlough house in Kona and was reported missing from an overnight check. He was not authorized to leave, according to a press release from the Hawai‘i Department of Public Safety.

Going Home Hawaii is a community-based, contracted reintegration program for extended furlough program inmates with community custody status and for parolees. Extended furlough program inmates live and work outside of the facility.

Narzisi is 33 years old. He stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds He has blue eyes and brown hair.

Narzisi is serving time for ownership and possession of prohibited drugs, methamphetamine trafficking in the 1st degree and burglary 1. He now faces an additional escape charge when found.

If seen, call the police at 911 or the Sheriffs at 808-586-1352.