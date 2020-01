3:19 AM HST Monday, Jan. 6, 2020: National Weather Service

HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY

What: Surf building to 7 to 10 feet by Tuesday.

Affected Areas: East-, north- and south-facing shores of the Big Island.

Strong trade winds near and upstream of the islands will produce increasingly large and rough surf along east facing shores.