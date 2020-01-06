Hawaii Lions Seeking Eyeglasses, Hearing Aid Donations

Lions clubs Worldwide will be performing community service projects as part of the “Lions In Sight” initiative to raise public awareness of the role Lions clubs play in their communities.

As spring cleaning gets under way, the Hawaii Lions are asking people to look through dresser drawers and closets for used eyeglasses and hearing aids to donate them to the Lions Recycle For Sight program.

The glasses will be distributed to those in need within developing countries where eye care is often unaffordable and inaccessible, according to a Hawaii Lions press release. Most recently, 5,000 pairs of eyeglasses were distributed to villagers throughout the mountainous terrain of war-torn Afghanistan by Hawaii Lions Club members.

In most developing countries, an eye exam can cost as much as one month’s wages, and a single eye doctor may serve a community of hundreds of thousands of people.

The glasses will be cleaned, categorized by prescription and prepared for distribution by Lions, Leos and other groups. According to the World Health Organization, the eyesight of approximately one-fourth of the world’s population can be improved through the use of a corrective lens.

Hawaii Lions collect eyeglasses year round and on this day, the Lions members will be out in force receiving your unwanted eyewear at Walmart and other locations throughout the state.

You may also place them in specially marked Lions Recycle For Sight collection boxes. Locations are also posted on the website, visit HawaiiLions.org and click on “Eyeglasses.”

In addition to the eyeglasses, hearing aids will be also collected, cleaned and tested for local distribution.

Big Island locations for donations on Jan. 25, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.: