SBDC Offers Workshop on How to Start a Business in Hawai‘i

The West Hawai‘i Small Business Development Center will be offering a workshop titled How to Start a Business in Hawai‘i on Thursday, Jan. 9, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Hale Iako, 73-970 Makako Bay Drive in Kailua-Kona on the NELHA (OTEC) Campus. Registration is at 8:45 a.m.

Have you ever thought about owning your own business? How do you go about doing that?

Deciding on a type of business entity?

Setting up a business?

Finding the money to start?

Marketing your product or services?

Coming up with a plan?

Finding a system for keeping track of all that money you’ll be making?

SBDC can help you answer those concerns and identify the resources you’ll need to help you move forward.

Registration is $20. Register online at www.hisbdc.org, click on the Events/Workshops link on the homepage, or call 808-333-5000 for more information.