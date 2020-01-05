January 05, 2020 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

Surf: Waist to chest high NE short period wind swell for the morning. The swell shifts more ENE and builds for the afternoon with sets up to head high.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture with SSE winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon. Clean conditions are expected for the late day with SSW winds 5-10mph.

North West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 10-15mph.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph.

South East

Surf: Waist to chest high E short period wind swell.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with NE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting NNE 10-15mph in the afternoon.