January 05, 2020 Surf Forecast

January 05, 2020 Surf ForecastJanuary 5, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated January 5, 2020, 4:00 AM)
North East
Surf: Waist to chest high NE short period wind swell for the morning. The swell shifts more ENE and builds for the afternoon with sets up to head high.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture with SSE winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon. Clean conditions are expected for the late day with SSW winds 5-10mph.
North West
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 10-15mph.
West
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph.
South East
Surf: Waist to chest high E short period wind swell.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with NE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting NNE 10-15mph in the afternoon.
