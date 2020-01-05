Gale Warning in Effect for Big Island Waters

By Big Island Now
January 5, 2020, 4:10 PM HST (Updated January 5, 2020, 4:10 PM)
3:35 PM HST Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu

GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FOR BIG ISLAND WATERS UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY

What: East winds 25 to 35 knots and seas 8 to 13 feet.

Affected Areas: Pailolo Channel and Alenuihaha Channel.

Impacts: Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A gale warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

