Gale Warning in Effect for Big Island WatersJanuary 5, 2020, 4:10 PM HST (Updated January 5, 2020, 4:10 PM)
3:35 PM HST Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu
GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FOR BIG ISLAND WATERS UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY
What: East winds 25 to 35 knots and seas 8 to 13 feet.
Affected Areas: Pailolo Channel and Alenuihaha Channel.
Impacts: Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
A gale warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.