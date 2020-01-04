Taser Deployed on Puna Man who Evaded Arrest

A Puna man is facing various offenses after evading police on an unlicensed motorcycle.

Christopher K. Lucrisia was charged for felony resisting an order to stop, resisting arrest, defacing serial numbers on a motor vehicle, no motor vehicle insurance, driving without a driver’s license, third-degree promoting a dangerous drug, fourth-degree theft, and habitual property crime offender.

Charges stem from an incident on Jan. 2 at approximately 12:46 a.m. Hawai‘i County Police Department’s South Hilo patrol officers observed an early model blue Honda motorcycle traveling east on Kekuanaoa Street and turning right onto Route 11 (Kanoelehua Avenue) heading south.

A check on the plate revealed the motorcycle was not currently registered. The officer attempted to stop the motorcycle; however the operator drove across of the grass median, toward oncoming traffic on Kanoelehua Avenue.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“The officer terminated the vehicle pursuit and the motorcycle was last seen turning onto East Palai Street,” police say.

A few minutes later, officials say, the same motorcycle was seen by police traveling south on the inbound lanes of Kanoelehua Avenue, forcing a patrol officer who was responding to another call, off the road to avoid a collision. Although the motorcycle was not being actively pursued by police, it continued to travel southbound and against the flow of traffic on Route 11.

Officers conducting checks in the Kea‘au area located the motorcycle on Route 11 near the Route 130 intersection as it drove onto the grass median where it slowed and subsequently stopped after getting stuck. As the motorcycle got stuck, it fell over and the operator, later identified as Lucrisia, fell to the ground, then stood up and started to run away.

“A short foot pursuit ensued after the suspect abandoned the motorcycle and an officer deployed his Taser while the suspect violently resisted being arrested by police,” police say.

Lucrisia was ultimately subdued and taken to the Hilo Medical Center after complaining of pain after falling off of the disabled motorcycle and while he resisted arrest. He was treated and released before being transported to the police cellblock while police investigated.

Lucrisia’s bail was set at $34,000 and he is scheduled to make his initial court appearance Jan. 6.

The 34-year-old was also arrested and charged in November 2019 for allegedly operating a stolen 2004 Nissan Frontier pickup truck that was reported stolen earlier that month.