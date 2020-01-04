Mourning Dove Hunting Season Cut Short

A hunting season for the mourning dove will be cut short this year in an effort to comply with federal mandates.

The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) announced the last day for hunting the mourning dove is now Jan. 12. The change in date assures DOFAW is meeting current state regulations as well as federal mandates, that include the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

The fall game bird hunting season for all other game birds remains unchanged and will run through Jan. 26. A valid hunting license and a game bird stamp are required for all game bird hunting on public and private lands.

Contact the Division of Forestry and Wildlife at 808-587-0166 with any questions regarding the shorter mourning dove hunting season.