January 04, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 79. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. North northwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Windy, with a northeast wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Windy, with a northeast wind 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Windy, with a northeast wind 26 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Windy, with an east wind 24 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 65 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Windy, with an east wind 26 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 65 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east wind around 30 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Puna

Today: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. North northeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.