January 04, 2020 Weather Forecast

January 04, 2020 Weather ForecastJanuary 4, 2020, 6:00 AM HST (Updated January 4, 2020, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 79. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. North northwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Windy, with a northeast wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Windy, with a northeast wind 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Windy, with a northeast wind 26 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Windy, with an east wind 24 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 65 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Windy, with an east wind 26 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 65 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east wind around 30 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.
Puna
Today: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. North northeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.
