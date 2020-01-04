January 04, 2020 Surf Forecast

January 04, 2020 Surf ForecastJanuary 4, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated January 4, 2020, 4:00 AM)
North East
Surf: Waist to stomach high NE short period wind swell for the morning with occasional chest high sets. The swell builds in the afternoon with sets up to shoulder high.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with S winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SE 10-15mph.
North West
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.
West
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW.
South East
Surf: Knee high E short period wind swell for the morning. The swell shifts more ESE and builds for the afternoon with sets up to waist high.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 10-15mph.
