Big Island Road Closures: Jan. 4-10

Hawai‘i Department of Transportation released a list of lane closures for the week of Jan. 4-10. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

Ka‘ū

Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 45 and 51 in the vicinity of Kapapala Ranch Road and Black Sand Beach Lane on Monday, Jan. 6, to Tuesday, Jan. 7, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 79 and 85, Aloha Boulevard to Old Mamalahoa Highway, on Monday, Jan. 6, through Friday, Jan. 10, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for striping and pavement marker work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

South Kona

Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 97 and 101, Haleili Road to Ho‘okena Beach Road, on Monday, Jan. 6, through Friday, Jan. 10, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Pa‘auilo

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 35 and 39, between East Pa‘auilo Bridge and Kalopa Bridge, on Monday, Jan. 6, through Friday, Jan. 10, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for guardrail work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Honoka‘a-Waipi‘o Road

Closure of single lane at a time on Honoka‘a-Waipi‘o Road (Route 240) in both directions between mile markers 7 and 10, Waipunahoe Stream Bridge to Kukuihaele Road, on Monday, Jan. 6 through Friday, Jan. 10, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

North Kohala

Closure of single lane at a time on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions in the vicinity of Halaula-Maulili Road, on Monday Jan. 6, through Friday, Jan. 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for installation and piping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).