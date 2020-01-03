Volunteers Needed for Kawaihae Beach Cleanup

The community is encouraged to come out to a beach cleanup in Kawaihae this Saturday, Jan. 4 after several days of high surf.

On Thursday, the Waipi‘o Cookhouse posted on Facebook various photos of large rocks and coral littering the Kohala shoreline. The cleanup is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. at Kawaihae Harbor.

Volunteers are advised to bring their own shovel, wheelbarrows and rakes to move sand, rock and coral.