Request for Assistance Renewed to Locate Hale Nani Facility Escapee

Hawai‘i County Police are renewing their request for the public’s assistance in locating a 34-year-old Hilo man who escaped from the Hale Nani Correctional Facility in October last year.

Bryce Dustin Feary was last seen at the correctional facility on Oct. 1, 2019 at about 10 a.m. He is described as a local male, 5-feet-11-inches, 170 pounds with short brown hair and hazel eyes. He has a green pyramid tattoo, a green cross on his left calf, and other assorted tattoos on his right upper arm.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Feary was in custody for a probation violation at the time and failed to return from a work furlough.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Detective Wendall Carter at 808-961- 2383 or email [email protected]