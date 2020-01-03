Police Seek 2 Men Wanted for Questioning

Police Seek 2 Men Wanted for QuestioningJanuary 3, 2020, 9:28 AM HST (Updated January 3, 2020, 9:28 AM)
Ronson Harley Carvalho Dwayne Cory Wallace
Police seek the public’s help in locating two people wanted for questioning in a criminal investigation.
Hawaii County Police are looking for Dwayne Cory Wallace, 26, and Ronson Harley Carvalho, 25, both of Puna.
Wallace is 6 feet 5 inches tall and 210 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Carvalho is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to contact Detective Grant Todd by calling 808-961-2381 or via email at [email protected]