January 03, 2020 Weather Forecast

January 03, 2020 Weather ForecastJanuary 3, 2020, 6:00 AM HST (Updated January 3, 2020, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Occasional showers, mainly before 7am. High near 81. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers, mainly after 7pm. Low around 65. North northeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 79. West northwest wind 9 to 13 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Windy, with a northeast wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Windy, with a northeast wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Very windy, with an east wind 23 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east northeast wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Puna
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. North wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers. Low around 62. Northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov