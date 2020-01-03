January 03, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

SPONSORED VIDEO

Today: Occasional showers, mainly before 7am. High near 81. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers, mainly after 7pm. Low around 65. North northeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 79. West northwest wind 9 to 13 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Windy, with a northeast wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Windy, with a northeast wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Very windy, with an east wind 23 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east northeast wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. North wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers. Low around 62. Northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.