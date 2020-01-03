January 03, 2020 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a waist to chest high N wind swell filling in during the afternoon with occasional shoulder sets.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with S winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SE.

North West

am pm

Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee high N short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon with occasional thigh sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.

South East

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNW winds 5-10mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.