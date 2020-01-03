January 03, 2020 Surf Forecast

January 03, 2020 Surf ForecastJanuary 3, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated January 3, 2020, 4:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a waist to chest high N wind swell filling in during the afternoon with occasional shoulder sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with S winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SE.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee high N short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon with occasional thigh sets.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.
South East
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNW winds 5-10mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com