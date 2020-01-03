HPD Releases More Names From Outstanding Warrants List

By Big Island Now
January 3, 2020, 1:30 PM HST (Updated January 3, 2020, 12:57 PM)
×

As of Friday January 3, 2020, the following individuals are wanted by the Hawai‘i Police Department because of outstanding warrants:

  • Michael J. Yeomans, 39, Hau‘ula, HI
  • John J. Yleizah, 38, Pepe‘ekeo
  • Cody G. Yomes, 33, Kea‘au
  • Joshua T. Yoon, 31, Kea‘au
  • Adam J. York, 33, Kailua-Kona
  • Solomon M. York, 43, Waikoloa
  • Jason R. K. Young Hu, 46, Hilo
  • Benjamin M. Young, 36, Kailua-Kona
  • Charlsten K. Young, 25, Pāhoa
  • Edward A. Young, 41, Pāhoa
  • John P. Young, 69, Honoka‘a
  • Keith Young, 57, Kailua-Kona
  • Moanikakapaeaina A. Young, 27, Hilo
  • Sebastian K.W. Young, 53, Honolulu, HI
  • William Young, 26, Pāhoa
  • Ah Lun K. Yung, 43, Kailua-Kona
  • Samson K. Yurong, 27, Honaunau
  • Bryan Zabelski, 31, Kailua-Kona
  • Ellis R. Zackraias, 30, Hilo
  • Elizabeth H. Zakheim, 26, Los Angeles, CA
  • Meghan L. Zank, 31, New Orleans, LA
  • Scott Zdunczyk, 29, Tempe, AZ
  • Lang Zedkeia, Unknown, Waikoloa
  • Filimon Zewelde, 23, Hilo
  • William R. Ziegler, 56, Mountain View

Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments