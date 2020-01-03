HPD Releases More Names From Outstanding Warrants List

HPD Releases More Names From Outstanding Warrants ListJanuary 3, 2020, 1:30 PM HST (Updated January 3, 2020, 12:57 PM)
As of Friday January 3, 2020, the following individuals are wanted by the Hawai‘i Police Department because of outstanding warrants:
- Michael J. Yeomans, 39, Hau‘ula, HI
- John J. Yleizah, 38, Pepe‘ekeo
- Cody G. Yomes, 33, Kea‘au
- Joshua T. Yoon, 31, Kea‘au
- Adam J. York, 33, Kailua-Kona
- Solomon M. York, 43, Waikoloa
- Jason R. K. Young Hu, 46, Hilo
- Benjamin M. Young, 36, Kailua-Kona
- Charlsten K. Young, 25, Pāhoa
- Edward A. Young, 41, Pāhoa
- John P. Young, 69, Honoka‘a
- Keith Young, 57, Kailua-Kona
- Moanikakapaeaina A. Young, 27, Hilo
- Sebastian K.W. Young, 53, Honolulu, HI
- William Young, 26, Pāhoa
- Ah Lun K. Yung, 43, Kailua-Kona
- Samson K. Yurong, 27, Honaunau
- Bryan Zabelski, 31, Kailua-Kona
- Ellis R. Zackraias, 30, Hilo
- Elizabeth H. Zakheim, 26, Los Angeles, CA
- Meghan L. Zank, 31, New Orleans, LA
- Scott Zdunczyk, 29, Tempe, AZ
- Lang Zedkeia, Unknown, Waikoloa
- Filimon Zewelde, 23, Hilo
- William R. Ziegler, 56, Mountain View
Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.