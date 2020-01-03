HPD Releases More Names From Outstanding Warrants List

As of Friday January 3, 2020, the following individuals are wanted by the Hawai‘i Police Department because of outstanding warrants:

Michael J. Yeomans, 39, Hau‘ula, HI

John J. Yleizah, 38, Pepe‘ekeo

Cody G. Yomes, 33, Kea‘au

Joshua T. Yoon, 31, Kea‘au

Adam J. York, 33, Kailua-Kona

Solomon M. York, 43, Waikoloa

Jason R. K. Young Hu, 46, Hilo

Benjamin M. Young, 36, Kailua-Kona

Charlsten K. Young, 25, Pāhoa

Edward A. Young, 41, Pāhoa

John P. Young, 69, Honoka‘a

Keith Young, 57, Kailua-Kona

Moanikakapaeaina A. Young, 27, Hilo

Sebastian K.W. Young, 53, Honolulu, HI

William Young, 26, Pāhoa

Ah Lun K. Yung, 43, Kailua-Kona

Samson K. Yurong, 27, Honaunau

Bryan Zabelski, 31, Kailua-Kona

Ellis R. Zackraias, 30, Hilo

Elizabeth H. Zakheim, 26, Los Angeles, CA

Meghan L. Zank, 31, New Orleans, LA

Scott Zdunczyk, 29, Tempe, AZ

Lang Zedkeia, Unknown, Waikoloa

Filimon Zewelde, 23, Hilo

William R. Ziegler, 56, Mountain View

Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.