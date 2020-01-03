HIHS Takes In 36 Stray Animals After New Year Holiday

The Hawai‘i Island Humane Society took in 36 strays between Dec. 31 and Jan. 2. Four of those animals have been reunited with their owners.

During the New Year holiday in 2019, HIHS took in 60 stray dogs across their shelters islandwide. At that that time, officials suspected fireworks as the primary cause of frightening animals from their homes. Some were reunited.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The four dogs reunited with their owners this year had a microchip, HIHS spokeswoman Lauren Nickerson said.

“If a member of the public is missing their pet, we highly encourage them to visit the nearest shelter location to look for their lost pet and file a lost report,” she said.

Nickerson took the opportunity Friday to explain how all HIHS shelters offer microchipping for $20 per pet and $10 for more than one pet. The service is available during regular business hours up until one hour before closing.