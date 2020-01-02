VNP Now Accepting Applications for Summer Internship

College students and recent graduates are encouraged to apply for Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park’s Mosaics in Science paid summer internship position. The deadline for applications is Feb. 3.

The 12-week internship is designed to engage university students and recent graduates with on-the-ground work experience in the National Park Service (NPS). A $4,800 stipend, and all travel costs are covered, including a week-long career workshop in Washington, D.C. to meet with NPS managers.

The internship is open to US citizens and permanent legal residents ages 18-30, and to military veterans up to age 35. Funding is provided under a cooperative agreement for youth conservation activities as part of the Public Lands Corps program, which mandates that these age ranges are followed.

The selected intern will assist with the development of education curriculum for Kīpukapuaulu and Pu‘u Loa trails in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.

For more information, contact Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park Education Specialist Jody Anastasio by email at [email protected] To apply go to go.nps.gov/mosaics or mosaicsinscience.org.