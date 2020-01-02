Small Craft AdvisoryJanuary 2, 2020, 12:58 PM HST (Updated January 2, 2020, 12:58 PM)
National Weather Service Honolulu
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 6 PM HST FRIDAY
What: Northeast winds 15 to 25 knots and seas 7 to 10 feet expected.
Affected Areas: Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
Impacts: Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.