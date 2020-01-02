Rough Waters Close Several West Hawai‘i Beach Parks

Due to rough ocean conditions and/or debris cleanup, the following beaches and parks will remain closed today:

The Wharf at Mahukona Beach Park

Spencer Beach Park

Kauna‘oa Beach and Mau‘umae Beach at Mauna Kea Beach Resort

La‘aloa Beach Park

Kahalu‘u Beach Park

The following beach parks are open, however, water entry is restricted for:

Hapuna Beach Park

Kua Bay

Beach-goers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

A small craft advisory remains in effect until Jan. 3 at 6 p.m. Conditions in Big Island windward waters are expected to be hazardous to small craft.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.