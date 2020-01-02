Rough Waters Close Several West Hawai‘i Beach Parks

Rough Waters Close Several West Hawai‘i Beach ParksJanuary 2, 2020, 11:21 AM HST (Updated January 2, 2020, 11:21 AM)
Due to rough ocean conditions and/or debris cleanup, the following beaches and parks will remain closed today:
- The Wharf at Mahukona Beach Park
- Spencer Beach Park
- Kauna‘oa Beach and Mau‘umae Beach at Mauna Kea Beach Resort
- La‘aloa Beach Park
- Kahalu‘u Beach Park
The following beach parks are open, however, water entry is restricted for:
- Hapuna Beach Park
- Kua Bay
Beach-goers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
A small craft advisory remains in effect until Jan. 3 at 6 p.m. Conditions in Big Island windward waters are expected to be hazardous to small craft.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.