Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle on Kawaihae Road

A Kamuela woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle while walking along the shoulder of Kawaihae Road on New Year’s Day.

Hawai‘i County Police responded to the crash at 3:08 p.m. near the intersection of Pu‘u Opelu Road. While on scene, police determined a 34-year-old Kamuela man driving a 1990 Toyota pickup truck crossed the double solid yellow line and struck 42-year-old Sylvia Elizabeth Ravaglia, who was walking on the shoulder of the westbound lane.

Ravaglia was taken to Kona Community Hospital where she was was later pronounced dead at 7:44 p.m.

The driver of the Toyota pickup, later identified as Jesse Speetjens, was not injured in the collision. He was later arrested and charged with second-degree negligent homicide. His bail was set at $2,000.

Police do not believe that alcohol was a factor in the collision. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Negligent Homicide investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Officer Jason Foxworthy at 808-326-4646 ext. 229.